S.C. Attorney General’s Office receives over 600 price gouging complaints

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office said it has received hundreds of price gouging complaints during the coronavirus pandemic.
The state’s price gouging went into effect after President Donald Trump declared a national emergency and Gov. Henry McMaster issued a state of emergency.
The law makes it illegal to “rent or sell or offer to rent or sell a commodity at an unconscionable price.”
The AG’s office gave an update on Monday and said it has received more than 600 price gouging complaints. It’s compared to the nearly 100 complaints that were first reported a few weeks ago.
Robert Kittle, a spokesperson for the AG’s office said that a vast majority of complaints are normal market fluctuations based on supply and demand. He said an increase has to be “unconscionable” in order for it to be considered price gouging.
He said that if a price gouging complaint warrants an investigation, then it’s turned over to law enforcement.
Kittle said investigations into complaints will be taken care of soon.
f you feel like you are the victim of price gouging there are certain steps that you can take to help our office investigate. Please do the following:
- Note the time, place, address, and name of the business
- Note the price you paid
- Note any prices nearby and get the same information on those businesses
- Take pictures that identify the business, along with the price
- Provide your name and contact information
The S.C. Attorney General’s Office will need that information in order to conduct a thorough investigation. Please email any examples or documentation to pricegouging@scag.gov or call 803-737-3953 and leave a message if you have witnessed a likely violation.
Anyone found to have violated the state’s price gouging law is guilty of a misdemeanor and, upon conviction, must be punished by a fine of up to $1,000, up to 30 days in jail, or both.
The price gouging law will remain in effect until the declaration expires or is terminated.
