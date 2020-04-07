N.Y. man arrested in Lake City for violating governor’s quarantine order, police chief says

LAKE CITY, S.C. (WMBF) – A man from New York was taken into custody in Lake City on Monday for allegedly violating Gov. Henry McMaster’s quarantine order, according to the police chief.
Lake City Police Chief Kipp Koker said residents called to complain after the man was allegedly seen walking around town in a hospital gown and mask.
The man was charged with violating the governor’s order and put into quarantine, according to Koker.
McMaster issued an executive order March 27 calling for the mandatory quarantine of those coming into South Carolina from areas in the country deemed “hot spots” for COVID-19.
The governor said that mandatory self-quarantine for those coming into S.C. from the states of New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and the city of New Orleans would be for 14 days.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.