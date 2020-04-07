Nearly 100 employees temporarily laid off at MUSC Health in Florence, Marion

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Officials at the Medical University of South Carolina confirmed that their hospitals in Florence and Marion counties are being impacted by temporary layoffs.
MUSC Health announced on Monday that the hospital system is laying off 900 healthcare team members and are reducing pay for employees.
MUSC President David J. Cole said they are implementing a “workforce realignment” as the network works through “unprecedented and serious” financial deficits from the coronavirus pandemic.
John Russell with MUSC Health Florence and Marion Medical Center said that they’ve had to lay off 97 employees between the two hospitals.
MUSC officials emphasize that at this time, frontline health care team members, who have already seen fewer work hours due to COVID-19 response, will not see any additional pay cuts so that MUSC Health can continue to be prepared to face the public health crisis as it unfolds.
