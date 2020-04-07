Gov. McMaster’s ‘Home or work’ order effective at 5 p.m. Tuesday across S.C.

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster’s ‘Home or Work’ order takes effect Tuesday at 5 p.m.
McMaster said he put this order into effect because of how many people were on the roads, on the water and in stores, and not adhering to the government’s request for social distancing.
So far, 42 states have issued a full stay-at-home order. This new executive order in S.C. could be considered a partial stay-at-home order by some.
Essentially what this means is all South Carolinians must stay at home or work unless visiting family, exercising or shopping for essential goods.
For those retail stores that are still open, new rules are in place.
The governor also ordered all retail businesses still open to limit customers by only allowing five customers per 1,0000 square feet, or 20% of their posted capacity in a store, whichever is less.
“We hope that this order today (Monday) will reduce the rising rate of infection and also reduce the rate of non-compliance and also reduce the number of people who are losing their jobs because of these necessary orders,” McMaster said.
For those who don’t follow this new order, there are consequences in place: a fine of no more than $100, or up to 30 days in jail with a misdemeanor charge.
Some of the essential activities residents can still do with this order are caring or traveling with a family member as long as recommendations provided from the Centers for Disease Control are in place in regards to social distancing, or buying necessary items like food or medicine. However, curbside pick-up or delivery options are preferred.
Many may be asking,“Why now?” It’s something the governor addressed during Monday’s conference.
“Why are we doing this now? Why not wait later, why not have done it earlier? That is because it is time,” he said. “According to the data, according to the science, according to the facts and according to the expert advise and guidance.”
The order is effective at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
