Florence man accused of sexually assaulting minor, possessing child porn

George Harding IV (Source: Florence County Detention Center)
By WMBF News Staff | April 7, 2020 at 2:22 PM EDT - Updated April 7 at 3:04 PM

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Florence man faces nearly two dozen charges connected to child sex crimes.

Florence County deputies arrested 42-year-old George Harding IV on April 2.

According to specially trained child abuse investigators with the sheriff’s office, Harding engaged in sexual battery with a child under the age of 11 years old back in November 2012.

Investigators also said that he created, possessed and/or distributed child pornography.

He is charged with one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor (victim under the age of 11 years), three counts of first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, four counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and 14 counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

A judge denied bond for Harding on the criminal sexual conduct with a minor charge.

The case will be prosecuted by the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office.

