Florence man accused of sexually assaulting minor, possessing child porn

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Florence man faces nearly two dozen charges connected to child sex crimes.
Florence County deputies arrested 42-year-old George Harding IV on April 2.
According to specially trained child abuse investigators with the sheriff’s office, Harding engaged in sexual battery with a child under the age of 11 years old back in November 2012.
Investigators also said that he created, possessed and/or distributed child pornography.
He is charged with one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor (victim under the age of 11 years), three counts of first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, four counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and 14 counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.
A judge denied bond for Harding on the criminal sexual conduct with a minor charge.
The case will be prosecuted by the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office.
