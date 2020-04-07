Authorities: Woman who escaped police custody in Florence County apprehended

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Authorities said they apprehended a woman Tuesday afternoon who escaped from law enforcement while being taken to the Florence County Detention Center earlier in the day.
According to information from the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, the inmate, identified as 27-year-old Trisita Lynn Lewellen, escaped from a law enforcement vehicle in the area of Effingham Highway and South Irby Street.
After 1 p.m., authorities announced the prisoner had been apprehended.
