FIRST ALERT: Summer-like warmth on the way

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Very warm weather will send temperatures to near record levels by Thursday.
Tonight will see moon-lit skies and mild temperatures dropping into the lower and middle 60s.
With abundant sunshine, temperatures will soar on Wednesday. Afternoon readings will reach the lower 80s at the beach and middle to upper 80s inland.
Thursday will be even warmer with temperatures expected to reach to near record levels. Afternoon highs will reach the lower to middle 80s on the beach and upper 80s to near 90 across the Pee Dee.
A cold front will move across the area late Thursday. The atmosphere will be dry, so no rain or storms are expected with the front, however a big temperature drop is.
By Friday, afternoon temperatures will be much cooler - only reaching into the middle and upper 60s.
The weekend will start off with the cooler temperatures remaining in place with Saturday readings in the middle and upper 60s.
Easter Sunday will see a warm up, but also the next big weather maker. While the day will start off dry, rain chances will increase through the day with the potential of heavier rain at times by late Easter Sunday. Heavy rain and possibly strong storms with gusty winds will be possible Sunday night and into Monday as temperatures return to the 70s.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.