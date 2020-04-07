FIRST ALERT: Near record warmth followed by big cool down

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Very warm weather will send temperatures to near record levels by Thursday before a cold front ushers in much cooler weather by a Friday.
Tonight will see another round of moon-lit skies and mild temperatures dropping into the lower and middle 60s.
Temperatures will soar on Thursday afternoon to near record-breaking levels. Afternoon highs will reach the lower to middle 80s on the beach and upper 80s to near 90 across the Pee Dee.
A cold front will move across the area late Thursday. The atmosphere will be dry, so no rain or storms are expected with the front, however a big temperature drop is. By Friday, afternoon temperatures will be much cooler - only reaching into the middle and upper 60s. Winds will be quite gusty on Friday reaching up to 30 mph at times.
The weekend will start off with the cooler temperatures remaining in place with Saturday readings in the middle and upper 60s. Easter Sunday will see a warm up, but also the next big weather maker. While the day will start off dry, rain chances will increase through the day with the potential of heavier rain at times by late Easter Sunday.
Heavy rain and possibly strong storms with gusty winds will be possible Sunday night and into Monday as temperatures return to the 70s. This system as the potential to produce severe storms by Sunday night or Monday. Right now the forecast remains uncertain, but make sure to stay updated on any changes.
