FIRST ALERT: Another warm day with a few storms around

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - As you are waking up with us this morning, there have been some big changes overnight in the latest models runs and guidance from the Storm Prediction Center.
The latest update from the Storm Prediction Center takes away both the Marginal and Slight Risk from South Carolina this morning. The best potential for severe weather is now well north of our area as we head into this afternoon. So what changes?
Today will still be a warm day with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s for the beaches. We will see highs climb into the mid 80s for the Pee Dee and storms are still possible this afternoon. The coverage of those storms is what has changed with the overnight model runs. We went from a 40-60% chance yesterday to now a 20-30% as we head into the evening commute.
Future Radar shows the lighter coverage in storms this afternoon and into the evening. The forecast today is very similar to yesterday’s with a few storms that bring a couple downpours for those who are lucky enough to be caught underneath them. Of course, be sure to follow us and download the First Alert Weather App as we head throughout the day.
As we head into the middle of the week, warmer temperatures continue through Thursday with record highs in Jeopardy on Thursday. We are one degree shy of a record in Myrtle Beach and two degrees shy of a record in Florence. Regardless, it’ll be a warm day on Thursday before the cold front brings cooler weather to our region. That cooler weather arrives behind a dry cold front on Thursday night. Highs will drop from the mid-upper 80s to the mid 60s on Friday. Talk about a shock to the system.
