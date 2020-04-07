DHEC estimates over 15,000 COVID-19 cases across S.C.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – Officials with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control said there are currently 2,232 reported cases of the novel coronavirus across the state, but the estimated number of total cases is more than six times that number.
According to zip code data as of 11:59 p.m. on April 5, DHEC estimates the total number of COVID-19 cases statewide is approximately 15,341.
In Horry County, there are presently 76 reported cases, but estimates peg the actual number at 506.
The zip code 29577, which covers Myrtle Beach, has 10 reported cases. State health officials believe there are an additional 61 within the city.
In Florence County, there are 39 confirmed COVID-19 cases as of April 5. However, estimates state the true number is likely 257.
On Monday, S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster announced a “Home or Work” order for all South Carolinians to help slow the spread of COVID-19. It goes into effect at 5 p.m. on April 7.
The order states that all South Carolinians must remain at home or work unless visiting family, exercising or obtaining essential goods or services, which include food shopping and medicine pick-up. The order does not impact a person’s ability to exercise outdoors or go for a walk as a family.
