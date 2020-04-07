City of Florence issues boil water advisory for Alligator Road area

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – The city of Florence and the South Carolina Department of Environmental Control is advising some residents to boil their water.
The boil water advisory is for customers in between 325 Alligator Road – 2100 block of Alligator Road which include James Turner Road, Woodstream, Edenwood, Briargate, Greenfield, Country Creek, Wildbird Run Subdivision, Redberry Circle and Pleasant Valley. People in those areas are asked to boil their tap water for one minute before drinking or cooking.
A water main was turned off in order to make new connections to a relocated water main as part of the Alligator Road widening project.
It disrupted service to the area for a short amount of time.
The water service is currently back on but because of the loss of pressure, there is a slight potential for bacterial contamination. Because of this, DHEC is requiring the city to issue the boil water advisory.
Test results on the water quality will be completed on Wednesday, and the city of Florence will notify customers the status of the boil water advisory.
