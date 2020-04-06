Updated data shows S.C. COVID-19 cases by zip code

By WMBF News Staff | April 6, 2020 at 8:14 AM EDT - Updated April 6 at 8:14 AM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released updated zip code information for confirmed COVID-19 cases across the state.

As of April 5, there were 2,049 confirmed COVID-19 cases in S.C. and 44 deaths.

Horry County has 64 confirmed cases. The zip codes and number of cases for each are:

29511 – 1

29526 – 6

29527 – 9

29545 – 1

29566 – 5

29568 – 5

29569 – 3

29575 – 3

29576 – 10

29577 – 6

29579 - 2

29582 – 1

29588 – 7

Unknown – 5

Florence County has 36 confirmed cases in the following zip codes:

29501 – 12

29505 – 1

29506 – 6

29541 – 3

29560 - 1

29583 – 4

29591 – 1

Unknown – 8

Darlington County has 19 cases in the following zip codes:

29540 – 3

29550 – 14

29593 – 1

Unknown – 1

Marion County has two cases in the following zip code:

29574 – 2

Marlboro County has three cases in the following zip code:

29512 – 3

Georgetown County has 18 cases in the following zip codes:

29440 – 2

29554 – 1

29576 – 2

29585 – 9

Unknown – 4

