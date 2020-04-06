Troopers: 3 killed in crash when vehicle leaves road, strikes tree

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed three people.
The crash happened at approximately 9:38 p.m. Sunday in Williamsburg County, Master Trooper Brian Lee said.
A vehicle traveling south on Radio Road went off the left side of the road and hit a tree, killing all three of the people in the vehicle, Lee said.
None of the victims were wearing seat belts, troopers say.
The Williamsburg County Coroner's Office has not yet released the identity of the victims.
The Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate what led up to the crash.
