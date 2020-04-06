PGA Tour announces rescheduled dates for major golf tournaments

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The PGA Tour released a revised scheduled for 2020, which included new dates for three major tournaments that were postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
According to the calendar, the U.S. Open, which was originally set for June 15 through June 21, will now take place Sept. 14 through Sept. 20.
The PGA Championship, originally slated for May 11 through May 17, is now scheduled for Aug. 3 through Aug. 9.
Augusta National has identified Nov. 9 through Nov. 15 as the intended dates to host the 2020 Masters Tournament, which was set to take place April 6 through April 12.
