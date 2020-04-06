1 person killed in car crash near Loris

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) -- One person is dead following a car crash in the Loris area Sunday evening.
Horry County Fire Rescue along with the Loris Fire Department responded to the crash on Red Bluff Road and Daisy Road in Loris around 6:40 P.M.
According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, the car drove off the right side of the road and hit a ditch.
The driver was ejected and not wearing a seat belt according to State Troopers.
WMBF News will bring you more information when it’s made available.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.