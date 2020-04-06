Myrtle Beach leaders to hold special meeting to discuss COVID-19, additional steps to protect community

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The city of Myrtle Beach is holding a special meeting on Monday that will center around the coronavirus and the city’s response to the pandemic.
The meeting will be held via teleconference and will be carried live on the city’s Facebook page and also on the city’s public information channels on Spectrum and HTC cable systems (channels 1303 and 9).
City leaders are expected to get an update on the coronavirus situation and the impact to Myrtle Beach. They will also discuss a proposal for additional steps to protect the health and safety of the community.
The special meeting starts at 5 p.m.
