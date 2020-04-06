Myrtle Beach business owner rallies local businesses, donates equipment to hospital

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – One Myrtle Beach business owner is leading an effort to help out an area hospital during the coronavirus crisis.
Richie Drew, who owns One Hour Heating and Air Conditioning in Myrtle Beach, has worked with other local businesses to donate essential equipment to McLeod Seacoast Hospital.
“We reached out to the community on Facebook, fellow contractors and others, and asked people to bring the stuff over. We rally together and take it up there,” Drew said. “We were able to get a couple nail salons that were closed down that actually donated gloves and things like that, earloop masks. So we were able to get those over to the front line, to the people that need them.”
So far, Drew and his team have donated 250 ear loop masks, 40 N95 masks, 12,000 pairs of surgical gloves and 500 pairs of shoe covers.
