McMaster’s order closing more non-essential businesses in S.C. takes effect Monday

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - More non-essential businesses across South Carolina will close their doors Monday in response to the coronavirus.
This comes days after the latest executive order from Gov. Henry McMaster.
Starting at 5 p.m. April 6, stores selling furniture, clothing, shoes and jewelry are among the businesses ordered to close.
Also on the list are florists, book stores, craft and music stores, as well as sporting goods stores.
McMaster said the order comes after reports of non-compliance to social distancing.
On March 31, McMaster first announced the closure of many non-essential businesses across S.C. That list was then expanded with another executive order on April 3.
