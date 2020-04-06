McMaster, state health officials to hold briefing on state’s COVID-19 response

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster and state health officials are set to hold a briefing Monday afternoon to discuss the state’s response to the novel coronavirus.
The briefing is set for 4 p.m. at the S.C. Emergency Operations Center in Columbia.
It comes just an hour before McMaster’s executive order closing additional non-essential businesses goes into effect.
WMBF News will carry the briefing on air, on our website and news app, and on our Facebook page.
MOBILE APP USERS: Click here to watch live.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.