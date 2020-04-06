McMaster, state health officials to hold briefing on state’s COVID-19 response

By WMBF News Staff | April 6, 2020 at 12:24 PM EDT - Updated April 6 at 1:05 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster and state health officials are set to hold a briefing Monday afternoon to discuss the state’s response to the novel coronavirus.

The briefing is set for 4 p.m. at the S.C. Emergency Operations Center in Columbia.

It comes just an hour before McMaster’s executive order closing additional non-essential businesses goes into effect.

