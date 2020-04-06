‘It’s time to take action’: Gov. McMaster issues ‘Home or Work’ order for S.C.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster announced a “Home or Work” order for all South Carolinians, effective 5 p.m. Tuesday.
McMaster stated it is now time to issue the order because too many people are on the roads, on the waters, in stores and not adhering to the government’s request to social distance.
“As we have said before – when the science, data, facts and experts determine it’s time to take action, it would be taken. It’s time,” said McMaster. “Taking this measure now will hopefully slow the future rise in infections and the virus’ toll on our state’s economy.”
The order states that all South Carolinians must remain at home or work unless visiting family, exercising or obtaining essential goods or services, which include food shopping and medicine pick-up. The order does not impact a person’s ability to exercise outdoors or go for a walk as a family.
The governor also ordered that all retail businesses that are still operating, to limit customers by only allowing five customers per 1,000 square feet or 20% of their posted capacity in a store, whichever is less.
The order came less than an hour before more non-essential businesses across the state closed up their shops.
McMaster ordered the on Friday that the following non-essential businesses close at 5 p.m. Monday:
- Furniture stores
- Home furnishing stores
- Clothing stores
- Shoe and clothing accessory stores
- Jewelry stores
- Luggage and leather goods stores
- Department stores
- Florists
- Sporting goods stores
- Book stores
- Craft and music stores
The following non-essential businesses have been closed since April 1:
Entertainment:
- Night clubs
- Bowling alleys
- Arcades
- Concert venues
- Theaters, auditoriums, and performing arts centers
- Tourist attractions (including museums, aquariums, and planetariums)
- Racetracks
- Indoor children’s play areas (excluding daycare facilities)
- Adult entertainment venues
- Bingo halls
- Venues operated by social clubs
Athletic facilities and activities:
- Fitness and exercise centers and commercial gyms
- Spas and public or commercial swimming pools
- Group exercise facilities, to include yoga, barre, and spin studios or facilities
- Spectator sports
- Sports that involve interaction with another person in close proximity and within less than six (6) feet of another person
- Activities that require the use of shared sporting apparatus and equipment
- Activities on commercial or public playground equipment
Close contact service providers:
- Barber shops
- Hair salons
- Waxing salons
- Threading salons
- Nail salons and spas
- Body-art facilities and tattoo services
- Tanning salons
- Massage-therapy establishments and massage services
