Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office closes Murrells Inlet Marshwalk, Veterans Pier

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Another popular spot along the Grand Strand is closed in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office has closed the Murrells Inlet Marshwalk and Veterans Pier until further notice.
The sheriff’s office said no public access will be allowed due to the threat of spreading the coronavirus.
Barricades have been put up in order to keep people from walking along the boardwalk along the water.
WMBF News has reached out the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office to ask if businesses along the Marshwalk are allowed to stay open for take-out orders. We will bring you that information as it comes into our newsroom.
