FIRST ALERT: Warmer weather arrives, a few scattered storms

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The warming trend continues as we begin the new week and you prepare for Monday. It’s a mild start this morning with temperatures right where they should be for this time of year.
Plenty of sunshine will continue to today as highs climb into the mid 70s along the beaches and the lower 80s inland. This is just the first of many warm days for the new work week. It's also the first day in a while with scattered storms back in the forecast.
By the afternoon hours, a round of scattered storms will be possible today in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee. The best chances will be to the northeast. The further east you reside, the better your chances for today. The Storm Prediction Center has placed areas in North Carolina under a marginal risk (level one out of five) for severe weather. While the severe threat is extremely low, a storm with heavy rain and plenty of thunder cannot be ruled out for today.
If you don't see any rain this afternoon, we will have another round as we head into Tuesday afternoon. Once again, highs will climb into the upper 70s on Tuesday along the beaches with highs in the low-mid 80s inland. Similar to today, another round of showers and storms will become scattered during the peak heating time frame on Tuesday.
This time, a marginal risk is placed right over top of South Carolina. While this is still a low threat, a strong storm cannot be ruled out with heavy rain, rumbles of thunder and some lightning. While both days feature a very low chance for severe weather, it's a good reminder that severe weather season is here and the storms will become common.
As we head into the middle of the week, highs increase but we stay dry for Wednesday and Thursday. We warm up to the lower 80s for the middle of the week on the beaches and the mid-upper 80s for Florence. Eventually, a cold front will move through Thursday, dropping our temperatures once again.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.