FIRST ALERT: Warmer weather arrives, a few scattered storms

By the afternoon hours, a round of scattered storms will be possible today in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee. The best chances will be to the northeast. The further east you reside, the better your chances for today. The Storm Prediction Center has placed areas in North Carolina under a marginal risk (level one out of five) for severe weather. While the severe threat is extremely low, a storm with heavy rain and plenty of thunder cannot be ruled out for today.