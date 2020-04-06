FIRST ALERT: Risk of severe storms returns Tuesday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - An early summer-like weather pattern will deliver very warm temperatures and scattered storms Tuesday. A few of the storms could be severe with strong, gusty winds.
Through this evening, a few scattered storms will be possible in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee. The best chances will be to the northeast across North Carolina .
Once past sunset, the risk of showers and storms will end with a clear and mild forecast through the night.
Once again, highs will climb into the upper 70s on Tuesday along the beaches with highs in the low-mid 80s inland. Tuesday afternoon and evening will bring a better chance of showers and storms.
The warm temperatures combined with some energy in the upper levels of the atmosphere will give the region he chance of an isolated strong to severe storm.
A severe storm cannot be ruled out with heavy rain, lightning, gusty winds and small hail. While the risk of severe storms is low, it’s a good reminder that severe weather season is here and the storms will become more common.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.