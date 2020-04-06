FIRST ALERT DAY: Risk of severe storms Tuesday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Tuesday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY. Strong to severe storms may develop by the late afternoon and evening.
Through this evening, a few scattered storms will be possible in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee. The best chances will be to the northeast across North Carolina .
Once past sunset, the risk of showers and storms will end with a clear and mild forecast through the night.
Once again, highs will climb into the upper 70s on Tuesday along the beaches with highs in the low-mid 80s inland. Tuesday afternoon and evening will bring a better chance of showers and storms.
The warm temperatures combined with some energy in the upper levels of the atmosphere will give the region he chance of a few isolated strong to severe storms.
The greatest risk from any severe storms that develop on Tuesday will be wind gusts of 50-60 mph. Hail will also be possible with the strongest storms. While tornadoes are not likely, the risk is not zero.
The best time frame for strong to severe storms will be from the late afternoon through the evening.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.