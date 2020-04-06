FIRST ALERT DAY: Risk of severe storms Tuesday

VIDEO: Tuesday will bring a risk of a few severe storms by late in the day
April 6, 2020 at 4:18 AM EDT - Updated April 6 at 4:56 PM

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Tuesday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY. Strong to severe storms may develop by the late afternoon and evening.

Isolated strong to severe storms are possible late Tuesday
Through this evening, a few scattered storms will be possible in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee. The best chances will be to the northeast across North Carolina .

Download the First Alert Weather App to keep up with any severe storms that develop on Tuesday.
Once past sunset, the risk of showers and storms will end with a clear and mild forecast through the night.

Once again, highs will climb into the upper 70s on Tuesday along the beaches with highs in the low-mid 80s inland. Tuesday afternoon and evening will bring a better chance of showers and storms.

A few strong storms are possible late Tuesday.
The warm temperatures combined with some energy in the upper levels of the atmosphere will give the region he chance of a few isolated strong to severe storms.

The greatest risk from any severe storms that develop on Tuesday will be wind gusts of 50-60 mph. Hail will also be possible with the strongest storms. While tornadoes are not likely, the risk is not zero.

The best time frame for strong to severe storms will be from the late afternoon through the evening.

A few storms may produce gusty winds and small hail Tuesday.
