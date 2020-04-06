Firefighters battle two-alarm fire at Myrtle Beach area apartment complex

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Firefighters responded on Monday night to a two-alarm fire at an apartment complex in the Myrtle Beach area.
Horry County Fire Rescue crews were dispatched just before 5:30 p.m. to Rexford Court, off Highway 501.
A picture provided by Horry County Fire Rescue shows flames shooting out of the building.
Horry County Fire Rescue spokesperson Tony Casey said several units were damaged in the fire, but no one was hurt.
The fire is under control.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
