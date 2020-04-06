Coroner identifies victims killed in two separate weekend crashes in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Horry County Coroner’s Office has released the names of three people killed in two separate traffic crashes over the weekend.
Early Saturday morning, two people were killed after a truck struck a tree on Nichols Highway. The coroner has identified the victims as 21-year-old Tristan Loggie and 21-year-old Taylor Mitcheltree.
The two were engaged to be married and lived in the Galivants Ferry area, according to the coroner’s office.
On Sunday night, one person died in the Loris area after a car went off the right side of the road and hit a ditch near Red Bluff Road and Daisy Road.
The victim was identified as 30-year-old Kaine Strickland, who lived in the Green Sea area, according to the coroner’s office.
