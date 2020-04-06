Conway police seeing decrease in calls for service amid COVID-19, marking decrease in crime

“We have been in conversations about if we can do what we call a summoned and sighted where we’re doing a ticket and a release as opposed to taking people to J. Reuben Long,” the chief said. “If they need to go, if it’s a violent crime or something that the person is a public safety risk, if they are driving under the influence, we can’t just turn them loose. They will end up being incarcerated but we are limiting those discretionary arrests to try to help out our jail situation because we do not want to see an infected person get out there and possibly infect all the staff and all the other people. So we’re working together, all the agencies, to do our part to limit that public contact.”