Conway police seeing decrease in calls for service amid COVID-19, marking decrease in crime

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - With fewer people out on the roads and more at home, law enforcement officials in Conway said they’re seeing less calls for service due to the growing spread of COVID-19.
Conway Police Chief Dale Long said for the last month of reporting, they’ve seen calls for service decrease by about a third.
Long said they aren’t making as many arrests during this time to limit person-to-person contact, but they are still working and will make arrests when necessary.
When it comes to less overall crime, Long noted a few reasons as to why.
“I think it’s all driven by the fear of people staying in and trying to isolate and that’s good, trying to help break that cycle and flatten out the pattern. But some of the things that makes that lower is we are not as proactive. We’re being a little bit more responsive, normally trying to be more proactive about getting out and doing things. So discretionary traffic stops have slowed down some and if it’s a public safety issue, we’re making the stops but we’re not initiating as much contact as we used to simply to keep ourselves by being exposed possibly.”
To limit person-to-person contact, Conway police are taking precautions for themselves with protective gear and doing more reports over the phone.
Long said generally if someone the department prior to COVID-19, they would come out. Now, if it’s something they can handle over the phone, they will do it that way.
He also said they’re in communication with the other departments about options for making arrests.
“We have been in conversations about if we can do what we call a summoned and sighted where we’re doing a ticket and a release as opposed to taking people to J. Reuben Long,” the chief said. “If they need to go, if it’s a violent crime or something that the person is a public safety risk, if they are driving under the influence, we can’t just turn them loose. They will end up being incarcerated but we are limiting those discretionary arrests to try to help out our jail situation because we do not want to see an infected person get out there and possibly infect all the staff and all the other people. So we’re working together, all the agencies, to do our part to limit that public contact.”
Long said the department has seen a drop in burglaries, noting daytime thefts are most likely to occur when people are at school or work, and homes are left unoccupied. Now, more are staying home because of the recommendations from state and federal health officials.
WMBF News has reached out to other police departments throughout the county and are waiting to hear back about the crime rates and reports.
