Conway City Council to consider stay-at-home order

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Conway City Council will consider enacting a mandatory stay-at-home order during Monday night’s meeting.
On Monday morning, city leaders released an amended meeting agenda that included a stay-at-home order as one of three items for consideration.
The Conway City Council will meet via teleconference at 5:30 p.m. The public will be able to access the meeting on the city’s website.
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster has not enacted a stay-at-home order for the state as of Monday, leaving the Palmetto State as one of only a few nationwide without such an order.
On Friday, McMaster said he’s not presently planning on issuing one, partially basing the decision on S.C. being unique to other states in comparison to populations and cases of COVID-19.
The governor has enacted a number of emergency orders in an effort to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus, such as the closing of non-essential businesses and shutting down public beach accesses across the state.
So far, no municipalities along the Grand Strand have enacted their own stay-at-home orders.
Late last month, S.C. Attorney General Alan Wilson released an opinion stating that local governments cannot exercise the emergency powers delegated to the governor by the General Assembly.
That opinion was specific to stay-at-home orders and came after the cities of Charleston and Columbia passes stay-at-home ordinances in an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19.
