Atlantic Beach leaders vote to postpone Bikefest due to coronavirus concerns

ATLANTIC BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The sound of thousands of revving motorcycles won’t be hitting the Grand Strand during Memorial Day weekend this year.
The Atlantic Beach Town Council voted unanimously during a conference call on Monday to postpone the Atlantic Beach Bike Fest and have it during Labor Day weekend due to coronavirus concerns.
Atlantic Beach Town Manager Benjamin Quattlebaum said they have started alerting vendors about the decision to move the event to Labor Day weekend.
The Atlantic Beach Bike Fest started in 1980 and since then, it’s grown to be the largest African-American bike rally in the United States attracting hundreds of thousands to the Grand Strand for Memorial Day weekend.
