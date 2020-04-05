FIRST ALERT: Warming temperatures and spotty showers into the new week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The big story weather wise this week will be the return of warm temperatures. Temperatures will range from the mid 70s across the Grand Strand and into the low 80s for the Pee Dee. A few hit or miss showers are also possible heading into the start of our work week, but don’t expect a total wash out for our Monday. The best chance for rain won’t be until the afternoon hours.