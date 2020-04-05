FIRST ALERT: Warming temperatures and spotty showers into the new week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The big story weather wise this week will be the return of warm temperatures. Temperatures will range from the mid 70s across the Grand Strand and into the low 80s for the Pee Dee. A few hit or miss showers are also possible heading into the start of our work week, but don’t expect a total wash out for our Monday. The best chance for rain won’t be until the afternoon hours.
We’ve backed off on rain chances considerably for Tuesday. As of right now, isolated to scattered showers (at best) are possible. A few showers could become a bit more robust with some thunder and lightning thrown in as well.
By mid week, the return of southwesterly winds will only continue to drive our temperatures up. Areas along the beach will make a run for the low 80s, while the Pee Dee will climb well into the middle 80s.
These unseasonably warm temperatures will be short lived, however. A cold front sweeps through the area by the end of the week, bringing with it noticeably cooler temperatures. A few isolated showers are also possible, but won’t arrive until after the cold front has passed. Since we’re still a number of days out, this will be something to keep an eye on heading into this week.