FIRST ALERT: Nice end to the weekend, warming trend arrives

Our next rain chance returns with a few showers to start the work week. (Source: WMBF)
By Andrew Dockery | April 5, 2020 at 6:21 AM EDT - Updated April 5 at 6:21 AM

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The seasonable weather continues as we end the weekend with partly cloudy skies today and temperatures right where they should be for this time of year. If you are looking for outdoor plans to keep yourself entertained but also distant, the weather could not be any better.

Highs today will be seasonable for this time of year with plenty of sunshine to go around for the second half of the weekend. (Source: WMBF)

As we head into the new work week, our attention will shift to the warmer weather and a few isolated showers. We begin the day on the mild note Monday morning with temperatures in the mid-upper 50s. Partly cloudy skies will continue before a few scattered showers arrive by the afternoon hours.

Our next rain chance returns with a few showers to start the work week. (Source: WMBF)

Those showers will be scattered at 30% keeping most of the area dry. Highs Monday afternoon will reach the low-mid 70s on the Grand Strand and the upper 70s to lower 80s inland. This is just the start of what looks to be warmer weather.

Despite the rain chances, there is no system yet that screams washout or all day rain chances. (Source: WMBF)

Models have backed off on the ideal of a better rain chance for Tuesday. With highs in the mid 70s on the beach and the lower 80s inland, it will still be something we need to keep an eye on. For now, it’s just an isolated 20% chance of a shower or storm. Anything that does develop will have the chance for some thunder associated with it. Models should get a better grip on Tuesday over the next few model runs today. Something we will monitor.

Warmer weather will return for the first half of the week before a cold front drops the temperatures again. (Source: WMBF)

There’s no big cool down until the end of the workweek when highs drop from the lower 80s to the upper 60s in the Grand Strand. Highs will drop from the mid-80s to the upper 60s and lower 70s inland. A cold front will slide through late on Thursday but keep us dry. In fact, the rain chances in the forecast for Friday and Saturday are post-frontal and look isolated for now. Regardless, we have a long way to go before we talk about those systems. Let’s get through these next couple of days.

Enjoy the warm weather!

