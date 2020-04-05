FIRST ALERT: Nice end to the weekend, warming trend arrives

Models have backed off on the ideal of a better rain chance for Tuesday. With highs in the mid 70s on the beach and the lower 80s inland, it will still be something we need to keep an eye on. For now, it’s just an isolated 20% chance of a shower or storm. Anything that does develop will have the chance for some thunder associated with it. Models should get a better grip on Tuesday over the next few model runs today. Something we will monitor.