DHEC announces 4 new coronavirus-related deaths in S.C., 132 new cases

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced on Sunday there have been four additional deaths related to COVID-19 and 132 new cases.
These additional deaths occurred in three individuals who were elderly, according to DHEC. Two of the three elderly patients were known to have underlying health conditions, and one is under investigation. One patient was a middle-aged individual who had underlying health conditions. The residents were from Clarendon, Horry, Beaufort and Lee counties.
This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 2,049, and those who have died to 44.
Five of the deaths came from Horry County, while another five coronavirus-related deaths are in Florence County.
Horry County added one new case Sunday, bringing the total to 64.
Several South Carolina health systems are offering telehealth options to the public. For telehealth options and the latest information about DHEC’s COVID-19 response efforts, please visit scdhec.gov/COVID19. For more information about COVID-19, visit the CDC website here.
