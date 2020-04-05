BP offering 50 cent a gallon discount to first responders, healthcare staff

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Those on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic are getting some help at the pumps.
According to its website, BP and Amoco sites will offer a discount of 50 cents per gallon to first responders, doctors, nurses and hospital workers throughout April.
Those employees will need to verify their community status via ID.me to obtain the discount on their next fuel purchase.
“Thank you for being on the front lines and keeping our communities healthy and safe. We are honored to be supporting you and helping you get where you need to go,” the website states.
