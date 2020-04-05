Authorities: 3-year-old child rescued during Hartsville standoff; suspect taken into custody

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) – Darlington County deputies rescued a child early Sunday morning following a standoff in Hartsville, according to authorities.
A press release from the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office states deputies were called to a home on Bills Circle around 5 a.m. because of a person threatening family members with a handgun.
Deputies were informed by family members the suspect was barricaded inside with a child the release stated. Members of the DCSO’s Special Incident Response Team entered the home and located a 3-year-old child inside. The child was safely removed from the home, authorities said.
The suspect, identified as 28-year-old Curtis Michael Dixon, was located inside a closet with a loaded handgun, the release stated.
Dixon was arrested and will face charges related to the incident, according to the release. Authorities said he is wanted out of Chesterfield County for armed robbery and other offenses.
The suspect is in custody at the W. Glenn Campbell Detention.
