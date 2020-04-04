Vehicle vs. tree in Galivants Ferry area leads to serious injuries

Crews responded to a crash early Saturday morning in Horry County that had serious injuries. (Source: HCFR)
By WMBF News Staff | April 4, 2020 at 9:56 AM EDT - Updated April 4 at 9:58 AM

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Serious injuries were reported following a vehicle versus tree crash early Saturday morning in the area near Galivants Ferry, according to first responders.

The crash happened shortly before 6 a.m. at Gerald Drive and South Nichols Highway, a post from Horry County Fire Rescue stated.

Drivers were asked to avoid the area as HCFR crews and the South Carolina Department of Public Safety worked the scene.

There was no immediate information as to the number of people injured in the crash.

A crash happened early Saturday morning at Gerald Drive and South Nichols Highway. (Source: Google Maps)

