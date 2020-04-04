Tidelands Health doctor talks how to safely order takeout, grocery shop during pandemic

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - With restaurants still closed for dine-in, many around the Grand Strand are wondering how to support area businesses while keeping their family safe during the coronavirus pandemic.
Dr. Gerald Harmon with Tidelands Health wants people to know the main risk when it comes to ordering takeout and delivery comes down to the package it comes in and the person who delivers it.
Harmon said current studies are not showing that coronavirus is spread through food. Instead, he wants to remind people the virus is spread on surfaces and from coming in contact with people who have it.
He said within the past week they’ve learned 25% of people who have the virus are asymptomatic carriers, meaning they don’t show symptoms. Because of this, Harmon said when it comes to ordering food, it’s best to pay online or over the phone. Doing so limits the exchange of cash or card, where a person could touch someone else or an infected surface like a card reader.
According to Harmon, the virus can live for a while on the containers takeout food comes in.
“I’d wipe those off pretty quickly, because in theory and with scientific evidence, the virus could live on those surfaces for several hours. So you can’t just sit them around and say, ‘I’ll wait for maybe 30 minutes and assume the virus will die.’ It lingers and can still be available for hours, so if you’re gonna do that and takeout food is the way we’re recommending you to get food these days, wipe it off. It’s not unreasonable to do that," Harmon said.
He added that if you can pay and tip online or over the phone for delivery, do that. Harmon also recommends requesting the food be left at the door, to limit person-to-person contact.
For grocery shopping, Harmon said the key thing to remember is social distancing of at least six feet. Also, try to limit touching items you don’t plan to purchase.
“The danger is then I would then touch my hands to my face, mouth, or nose before I washed my hands off. That’s what you have to maintain is discipline about touching your fingers to your face, mouth or nose,” he said.
According to Harmon, depending on the packaging the product is in, it’s not a bad idea to disinfect it.
