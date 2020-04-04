Myrtle Beach issues order clarifying use of privately-owned units during coronavirus emergency

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach’s city manager issued an emergency order Friday night that clarified whether owners of accommodations units could use them during the coronavirus emergency.
A previous emergency order that city council passed on March 26 prohibited new reservations and occupancy of accommodations units in Myrtle Beach until May 1.
The April 3 order cleared up questions owners of units had. It states:
- If a property is occupied as a year-round primary residence, the unit may be used exclusively by that owner while the emergency order is in effect.
- If a property is used exclusively as a second home, and is not used as a rental property in any way, then the unit may be used solely by that owner while the emergency order is in effect.
- If, however, that unit is used for rentals, regardless of the frequency, then the unit may not be used by the property owner while the emergency order is in effect.
- For the purpose of this section, if a unit is owned by an entity, such as an LLC, rather than an individual, then the owner of that LLC or other entity is considered to be the owner of the unit.
