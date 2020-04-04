Murrells Inlet Garden City Fire creates ‘coronavirus ambulance’ with filtration

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) - First responders are unfortunately at a high risk for contracting the coronavirus because of the job they have to do.
Murrells Inlet Garden City Fire thinks they’ve come up with a way to reduce that risk.
When someone calls 911 in Horry County, the operator will ask some screening questions.
If it sounds like the caller could have COVID-19, Murrells Inlet Garden City Fire now has an ambulance designed to keep the virus from spreading to its paramedics.
“The protection and safety of our first responders as well as our patients is paramount for our organization," said Murrells Inlet Garden City Fire Chief J.R. Haney.
Protection and safety for MIGC Fire is so paramount that visitors have to be screened for coronavirus symptoms upon entering the facility.
It’s also why the department came up with its very own coronavirus ambulance.
“We thought that putting an air scrubber in that has a HEPA filter in it that is capable of filtering 99.5% of particulates down to .3 microns, that would be extremely helpful for our personnel in the back of the medic unit," said Haney.
The department didn’t stop there. They also added plastic covering over all possible air outlets.
“You create a negative environment because all the environment inside of the unit is sealed off, so when it creates a suction, that particle doesn’t have a chance to land on anything," said Haney.
Even if a particle is able to land on a surface, the plastic wrapping makes it easier to clean.
Perhaps the one drawback is if a crew is on this ambulance for a call, they know they are likely to come in contact with someone who could have the virus. It’s a task Haney thinks his crew is up for.
“They know that if they’re wearing the proper protective equipment, that their risk of contracting this is practically zero, and the knowledge behind their experience and training kind of ebbs the fear of being on this truck," said Haney.
The chief said he’s had more than 100 other stations across the country reach out on Facebook for information on how to design the ambulance. They’ve even put together a packet on how to do it and the supplies needed.
