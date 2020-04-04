FIRST ALERT: Sunny and seasonable throughout the weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Our stretch of gorgeous weather continues into the first leg of the weekend. Temperatures today will steadily warm into the low 70s across the Grand Strand and the middle 70s for the Pee Dee. With high pressure still in place across the region, sunshine and mostly clear skies will continue as well.
We will continue to see more of the same heading into our Sunday, with seasonable temperatures and more sunshine. Changes are set to arrive heading into our next work week, bringing the potential for warming temperatures and rain chances. The rain chances will be hit or miss overall, with the best chance of showers and a few isolated storms taking place on our Tuesday.
Temperatures next week will likely climb to above average, especially for areas further inland. For Florence and the Pee Dee, temperatures will make a run at the middle 80s.