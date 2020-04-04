DHEC releases number of negative COVID-19 test results in S.C.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – On Saturday, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released the number of negative COVID-19 results it’s received from both public and private labs.
As of April 3, there have been approximately 16,397 negative test results reported from both DHEC’s public lab, as well as private labs.
The breakdown, according to DHEC, is:
- Negative tests from DEHC Public Health Laboratory – 6,211
- Negative tests from private laboratories – 10,186
- Total negative tests – 16,397
There have been a total of 18,097 tests performed in S.C. as of April 3, according to DHEC. Of that number, 1,700 have come back positive.
State health officials have so far reported 34 COVID-19-related deaths in S.C.
