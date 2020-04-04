DHEC announces 6 new coronavirus deaths in S.C., 217 new cases

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced on Saturday there have been six additional deaths related to COVID-19 and 217 new cases.
These additional deaths occurred in six individuals who were elderly and also had underlying health conditions. Two were residents of Lexington County, and the other individuals were residents of Beaufort, Georgetown, Richland, and York counties, according to DHEC.
This brings the total number of deaths to 40 in South Carolina. Four of the deaths came from Horry County, while another five coronavirus-related deaths are in Florence County.
Horry County saw 12 new cases, bringing the total to 63. Across the state, there are now 1,917 confirmed novel coronavirus.
According to DHEC, as of April 3, 5,807 hospital beds are available and 6,362 are utilized, which is a 51.9% statewide hospital bed utilization rate. The overall trend this week has been in greater hospital bed availability, specifically a 6.4% decrease in hospital bed utilization since March 23.
South Carolinians are encouraged to stay home and minimize contact with people outside their households to prevent the spread of the disease. Other steps the public should take include:
- Monitoring for symptoms
- Practicing social distancing
- Avoiding touching frequently touched items
- Regularly washing your hands
Several South Carolina health systems are offering telehealth options to the public. For telehealth options and the latest information about DHEC’s COVID-19 response efforts, please visit scdhec.gov/COVID19. For more information about COVID-19, visit the CDC website here.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.