Ashley Furniture Industries donate more than 1K mattresses across the country

“With everything going on in the world right now, there are basic needs that many individuals do not have access to, such as a bed to sleep on. Ashley Furniture is humbled to be able to donate these mattresses to a number of organizations that are working to help get those individuals and families the proper assistance,” said Todd Wanek, President and CEO, Ashley Furniture Industries, Inc. “We hope this donation helps ease some of the stresses in life, so they may focus on staying safe and healthy.”