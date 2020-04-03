UofSC extends remote learning for students through August 1

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Officials with the University of South Carolina announced Thursday that remote learning will be extended through the end of the Summer II semester, which is August 1 for the Columbia and Palmetto College campuses.
The decision, according to the university’s website, was made “in consultation with the senior administration and with guidance from local and national public health experts,” UofSC President Bob Caslen wrote in a message on the university’s website.
Caslen added the university anticipates that all courses usually offered during the summer will be available through the remote learning option with some exceptions.
Caslen also noted there would be no in-person, experimental learning on-campus or in-person labs taking place this summer on the campus.
Caslen also informed students that a schedule to retrieve their belongings from residence halls would be released once state health officials deem it safe for them to return to the buildings. Also, university officials are working to find options for students who are not able to travel back to Columbia to get their belongings from residence halls.
