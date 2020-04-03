‘They need to know how much they’re loved’: Community holds prayer vigil for Tidelands Health workers

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) – The community honked their car horns, held signs and prayed, all to support healthcare workers inside Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital.
Doctors, nurses and hospital staff are on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic, putting their lives at risk to help others.
Belin Memorial UMC put together a prayer vigil on Thursday night in the parking lot of Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital to show workers and also patients at the hospital that the community cares about them.
“They need to know how much they are loved and appreciated. Some cannot go home to their family. Some of them are sad and upset and lonely or they’re dealing with such a terrible situation. They just need someone to love and care for them,” said Brandy Street who helped to organize the vigil.
Some of the medical staff came to the window or went outside to watch.
Organizers said they made sure to remind attendees to social distance by staying in their cars to show their support.
