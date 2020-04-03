SCHSL hoping for completion of spring sports season, exploring ‘virtual conditioning’ options

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - League officials with the South Carolina High School League met via conference call Thursday, still working to salvage what remains of the 2020 spring sports regular season and playoffs.
While no decision was made into how it will be done, league leaders remain hopeful to return to action upon approval by Gov. Henry McMaster.
“As long is there is hope to return to school, there is hope for play,” SCHSL league commissioner Jerome Singleton told reporters Thursday.
Singleton avoided expounding on any tentative plans to return to play, adding the league is exploring many scenarios as the pandemic is still impacting the Palmetto State.
“Could it get to a point in which playoffs become a challenge and we don’t get a chance to play them... all that has got to be on the table,” Singleton said. “I don’t want to speculate what the impact of the virus is. What we’re wanting to do is give the most kids the most opportunities to compete that we possibly can.”
In a statement released Thursday, the league office said it is exploring options to help athletes stay conditioned during the hiatus.
“League staff is working diligently to create options for the possibility of virtual conditioning. All avenues to keep our students and coaches active during this postponement are being explored," Singleton said.
SCHSL spring sports, which include soccer, softball, baseball, tennis, golf and track and field, have been suspended since March 16 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
