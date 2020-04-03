SCDEW experiencing difficulties with TeleClaim number

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – Officials with the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce took to Twitter Friday afternoon to discuss issues with its TeleClaim number.
“The service from our phone provider has been disrupted causing the inability for new phone calls to come through intermittently,” a tweet around 2:16 p.m. Friday stated.
SCDEW officials said they were told the issues experienced briefly on Thursday had been resolved by their vendor.
“However, it’s unclear if this is a continuation of problems from yesterday or a new phone provider problem that’s surfaced,” a tweet in the thread stated.
SCDEW is both working with its phone vendor to resolve the problem, as well as reaching out to other vendors to see if there is a service they can provide, according to the Twitter thread.
“We are told the high volume of calls hitting our line is causing instability to their network,” a tweet stated.
According to the SCDEW, no new calls are able to come through the line.
