North Myrtle Beach leaders adopt ordinance expanding prohibition of rentals

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The North Myrtle Beach City Council has extended its prohibition of new reservations for the month of April to include both short-term and long-term rentals.
Council members met in an emergency meeting via teleconference Friday afternoon to pass the ordinance. It takes effect at 7 p.m. on April 3 and extends through April 30.
“All Rentals, including both Long and Short-Term Rentals, or use of such premises by any individuals other than the deeded owner shall be prohibited,” the ordinance states.
This includes hotels, motels, condo hotels, rental properties, Airbnb, VRBO-style lodging, and public and private campgrounds.
Short-term rentals are defined as any room or dwelling that is rented for a period of less than 30 days, while long-term rentals are defined as any room or dwelling rented for 30 days or more.
North Myrtle Beach and other Grand Strand municipalities have passed similar prohibitions on rental properties due to the spread of the novel coronavirus.
