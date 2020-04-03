New details in Gannon Stauch case released, arrest papers leaked on social media

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV/WMBF) - New information has been released on the murder of Gannon Stauch and what investigators allege his stepmother did.
KKTV in Colorado Springs, Colo. has obtained the arrest papers for Letecia Stauch after they were leaked on social media. The documents are more than 30 pages.
In the arrest papers, detectives say that evidence of blood was found in the 11-year-old’s bedroom, enough that it soaked through the carpet. Authorities say that is where they believe his stepmother killed him on Jan. 27, the same day Letecia reported him missing.
The documents lay out a case that alleges Letecia put Gannon’s body in her SUV and dumped his body the next day in an area north of Palmer Lake in Douglas County, Colo. They say she cleaned up the crime scene and even went back a few days later to make sure the remains were hidden.
Letecia reportedly called 911 on Jan. 27 at about 6:55 p.m. She claimed Gannon was supposed to be home an hour before. The arrest papers state her story “dramatically” changed multiple times in the coming days.
Gannon was born in Loris but moved out to Colorado with his father a few years ago. He still has family living in Loris, including his mother and grandparents.
The boy’s remains were eventually found in Florida after Letecia was arrested in Myrtle Beach.
Letecia is facing 13 charges, including first-degree murder, child abuse resulting in death and tampering with a deceased body.
Copyright 2020 KKTV/WMBF. All rights reserved.