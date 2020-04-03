Myrtle Beach store spreads #RainbowOfHope to those going above and beyond during pandemic

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – You may start to notice rainbow balloon garlands hanging outside of Grand Strand businesses.
Party Heroes in Myrtle Beach has started a campaign to spread joy and hope throughout the community and recognize businesses and organizations who are going above and beyond to help during the coronavirus crisis.
“Spreading joy through balloons and rainbows and really signifying that at the end of every storm is a rainbow of hope,” said Holt Pope with Party Heroes.
Earlier this week, the store put out a call on Facebook, asking the community to nominate businesses or organizations who have stepped up during these uncertain times.
Since then, Party Heroes has been hanging rainbow balloon arrangements outside of the businesses to show their appreciation.
“We really want people to be able to see them around the community and recognize, ‘Oh that place is doing something good,’” Pope said.
So far, the community will be able to spot rainbow balloon garlands at Meals on Wheels of Horry County, Good Day Café, A&A Produce Company, the Snak Shak and even here at WMBF News. Thank you to those who nominated us!
You can go to Party Heroes Facebook page to nominate a business or organization that you see going above and beyond during this pandemic.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.