Man in serious condition after shooting in Laurinburg

LAURINBURG, S.C. (WMBF) – Police are investigating after a man suffered serious injuries in a shooting early Friday morning in Laurinburg.
According to a press release from Laurinburg police, officers responded to Stewartsville Road around 12:07 a.m. for reports of shots fired.
Police said they found the victim, a 24-year-old man, lying in the roadway in the 700 block of First Street with a gunshot wound.
The man was taken to Scotland Memorial Hospital before being airlifted to another facility in serious condition, the released stated.
If you have any information on the shooting, call Det. Williams with Laurinburg police at 910-276-3211.
